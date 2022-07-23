Textbook Question
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
c. Σ (aₖ + bₖ - 1)
k = 1
28
views
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
c. Σ (aₖ + bₖ - 1)
k = 1
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
_
∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫⁰-π/3 sec x tan x dx
20 20
Suppose that Σ aₖ = 0 and Σ bₖ = 7. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
20
a. Σ 3aₖ
k = 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(sin 2θ - cos 2θ)/(sin 2θ + cos 2θ)³dθ