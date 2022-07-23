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Ch. 5 - Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 5 - IntegralsProblem 5.PE.82
Chapter 5, Problem 5.PE.82

Find dy/dx if y = ∫(From cos x to 0) 1/(1 - t²) dt.


Explain the main steps in your calculation.

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