Textbook Question
Find dy/dx if y = ∫(From cos x to 0) 1/(1 - t²) dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.
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Find dy/dx if y = ∫(From cos x to 0) 1/(1 - t²) dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
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∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫⁰-π/3 sec x tan x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/4 sec²x / (1 + 7 tan x)²/³ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π tan² (θ/3) dθ
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.