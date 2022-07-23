Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Area
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = x² - 4x + 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 3
Evaluating Indefinite Integrals
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫ 2(cos x)⁻¹/² sin x dx
Find dy/dx if y = ∫ₓ¹ √(1 + t²)dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
e. ∫⁵₋₂ ( ƒ(x) + g(x) ) dx
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