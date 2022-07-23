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Ch. 5 - Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 5 - IntegralsProblem 5.PE.75
Chapter 5, Problem 5.PE.75

Differentiating Integrals


In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
________
y = ∫₂ˣ √ 2 + cos³t dt

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