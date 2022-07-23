Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Area
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = x² - 4x + 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 3
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Differentiating Integrals
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
________
y = ∫₂ˣ √ 2 + cos³t dt
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
e. ∫⁵₋₂ ( ƒ(x) + g(x) ) dx
5