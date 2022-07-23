Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Differentiating Integrals
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
________
y = ∫₂ˣ √ 2 + cos³t dt