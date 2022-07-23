Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 4. The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve x² = 4y to the curve y² = 4x.
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
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y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
Work
Pumping a conical tank A right-circular conical tank, point down, with top radius 5 ft and height 10 ft, is filled with a liquid whose weight-density is 60lb/ft³. How much work does it take to pump the liquid to a point 2 ft above the tank? If the pump is driven by a motor rated at 275ft-lb/sec (1/2 hp), how long will it take to empty the tank?
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)