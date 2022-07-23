Work

Pumping a conical tank A right-circular conical tank, point down, with top radius 5 ft and height 10 ft, is filled with a liquid whose weight-density is 60lb/ft³. How much work does it take to pump the liquid to a point 2 ft above the tank? If the pump is driven by a motor rated at 275ft-lb/sec (1/2 hp), how long will it take to empty the tank?