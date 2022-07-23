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Ch. 6 - Applications of Definite Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 6 - Applications of Definite IntegralsProblem 6.PE.5
Chapter 6, Problem 6.PE.5

Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 4. The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve x² = 4y to the curve y² = 4x.

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Textbook Question

Work


Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to

a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?

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Textbook Question

Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.

y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32

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Textbook Question

Volumes

Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.

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Textbook Question

Centers of Mass and Centroids

Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .

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Textbook Question

Volumes

Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.

The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the parabola y = x² to the parabola y = √x.

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Textbook Question

Areas of Surfaces of Revolution

In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.

_____

y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"

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