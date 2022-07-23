Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)