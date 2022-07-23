Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.139
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.139

In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)

13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)

24
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.

84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)

25
views
Textbook Question

143.

b. Find the average value of ln(x) over [1, e].

22
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.


5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²

35
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)

39
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.


12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)

25
views