Textbook Question
In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
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In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
143.
b. Find the average value of ln(x) over [1, e].
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
37. ∫(from x²/2 to x²)ln(√t)dt
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)