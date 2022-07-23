Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
51. lim (θ → 0) (θ - sin θ cos θ) / (tan θ - θ)
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Find the centroid of the region.
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
1. lim(b→1⁻) ∫(from 0 to b) dx/√(1-x²)