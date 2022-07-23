Textbook Question
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0
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Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
71. ∫(from √2/3 to 2/3)dy/(|y|√(9y²-1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
61. ∫(from 0 to 2)dt/√(8+2t²)
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
2. sinh x = 4/3
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x³-1