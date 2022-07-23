91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
2. b. e^(kt) = 10
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
b. ln(4/9)
131. Let f(x) = x * e^(−x).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]