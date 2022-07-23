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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.2b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.2b

2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
b. ln 9.8

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Textbook Question

91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]

b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.

2. b. e^(kt) = 10

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In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


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Textbook Question

1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.

b. ln(4/9)

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Textbook Question

131. Let f(x) = x * e^(−x).

b. Find all inflection points for f.

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Textbook Question

71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]

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