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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.69b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.69b

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)

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Textbook Question

3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

c. √(x^4 + x^3)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of

b. natural logarithms.

71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))

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Textbook Question

132. Let f(x) = e^x / (1 + e^(2x)).

b. Find all inflection points for f.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of

b. natural logarithms.

67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)

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Textbook Question

3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.

b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).


72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2


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