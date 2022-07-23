3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. √(x^4 + x^3)
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. √(x^4 + x^3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
132. Let f(x) = e^x / (1 + e^(2x)).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2