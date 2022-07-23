Textbook Question
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)
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3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
f. lim(x→∞) coth x
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
g. ln(x) = o(ln(2x))
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
f. ln √(13.5)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
g. e^(cos(x))
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. (1.1)^x