Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
132. Let f(x) = e^x / (1 + e^(2x)).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
c. x = O(x+5)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. c. arccos(√3/2)
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2