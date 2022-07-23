In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
41. Cooling soup Suppose that a cup of soup cooled from 90°C to 60°C after 10 min in a room where the temperature was 20°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to answer the following questions.
a. How much longer would it take the soup to cool to 35°C?
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
73. y = log₄ x + log₄ x²
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x³-1