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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.47
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.47

In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
47. y=(arccot(x³))³

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.

5. Differential Equation: 2y + y' = 4x + 2

Initial condition: y(-1) = e² - 2

Solution candidate: y = e^(-2x) + 2x

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Textbook Question

Indeterminate Powers and Products

Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.

60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)

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In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

120. y = x^(sin x)

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Textbook Question

Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.

sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞

cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1

tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1

sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1

csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1

coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1

Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.


65. sech⁻¹(3/5)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.

141. y = ln(cos(x)) from x = 0 to x = π/4.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.

ln y = e^y sinx

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