Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
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Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(e^(θ)/(1+e^θ))
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
82. For what values of a and b is
lim(x→0)(tan(2x/x³) + a/x² + sin(bx)/x) = 0?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
93. ∫₀^(π/2) 7^(cos t) sin t dt