In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
2. sinh x = 4/3
137. Find a curve through the origin in the xy-plane whose length from x = 0 to x = 1 is L = ∫ from 0 to 1 of sqrt(1 + (1/4)e^x) dx.
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = (x^2 - 2x + 2)e^(x)
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
126. eʸ = y^(ln x)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
25. y = ln(ln(x))