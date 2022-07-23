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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.49c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.49c

c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of f and g at (1, 1) and (−1, −1) (four tangent lines in all).

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Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

1. c. tan^(-1)(1/√3)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).


70. y= x³/(x²+1), -1 ≤ x ≤ 1, x_0=1/2

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Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

7. c. arcsec(-2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44:


c. Evaluate df/dx at x = a and df⁻¹/dx at x = f(a) to show that

(df⁻¹/dx)|ₓ₌f(a) = 1 / (df/dx)|ₓ₌a


44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).

68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2

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Textbook Question

5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

c. ln(√x)

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