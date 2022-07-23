Textbook Question
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_3(x)
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5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_3(x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
1. y = 10e^(-x/5)
23. What roles do the functions e^x and ln(x) play in growth comparisons?
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
a. ln secθ + ln cosθ
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
102. lim(x→0) (x sin(x²))/(tan³x)
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
83. ln(y-1) = x + ln(y)