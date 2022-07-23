Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.45
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.45

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
45. ∫(ln x)^(-3)/x dx

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

a. log_3(x)

29
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

1. y = 10e^(-x/5)

22
views
Textbook Question

23. What roles do the functions e^x and ln(x) play in growth comparisons?

20
views
Textbook Question

4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.

a. ln secθ + ln cosθ

25
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.

102. lim(x→0) (x sin(x²))/(tan³x)

25
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.

83. ln(y-1) = x + ln(y)

28
views