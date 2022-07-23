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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.110c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.110c

110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
c. f(x) = 10x^3 + 2x^2, g(x) = e^x

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