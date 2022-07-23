Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
49. ∫x3^(x²)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
64. ∫(from 1 to e)(8ln3 log_3(θ))/θ dθ
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
129. dy/dx = e^(-x-y-2), y(0) = -2
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = z arcsec(z) - √(z² - 1), z>1