Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
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Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
52. ∫(from 1 to 32)(1/5x) dx
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
67. ∫(from -2 to 2)3dt/(4+3t²)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
7. y = log₂(x²/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ