Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
49. ∫x3^(x²)dx
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
c. f(x) = 10x^3 + 2x^2, g(x) = e^x
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
11. y = 5x^(3.6)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv