Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.53
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.53

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
53. ∫ (e^r / (1 + e^r)) dr

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).

36
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.

3+siny = y-x^3

26
views
Textbook Question

37. Plutonium-239 The half-life of the plutonium isotope is 24,360 years. If 10 g of plutonium is released into the atmosphere by a nuclear accident, how many years will it take for 80% of the isotope to decay?

4
views
Textbook Question

Indeterminate Powers and Products

Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.

63. lim (x → ∞) ((x + 2)/(x - 1))^x

18
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.

y = e^(cost+lnt)

21
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

33. y=ln(arctan(x))

26
views