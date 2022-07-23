Textbook Question
Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).
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Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
3+siny = y-x^3
37. Plutonium-239 The half-life of the plutonium isotope is 24,360 years. If 10 g of plutonium is released into the atmosphere by a nuclear accident, how many years will it take for 80% of the isotope to decay?
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
63. lim (x → ∞) ((x + 2)/(x - 1))^x
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(cost+lnt)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y=ln(arctan(x))