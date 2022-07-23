Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
7. Order the following functions from slowest growing to fastest growing as x→∞.
a. e^x
b. x^x
c. (ln x)^x
d. e^(x/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
61. ∫(from 0 to 2)dt/√(8+2t²)
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
73. y = log₄ x + log₄ x²
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x³-1