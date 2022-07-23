Textbook Question
90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
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90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = cos(e^(-θ^2))
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
8. cosh(3x) - sinh(3x)
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.