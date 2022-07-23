Textbook Question
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
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Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
49. ∫ e^(sec πt) sec πt tan πt dt
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y = cos⁻¹(x) - x sech⁻¹(x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
47. lim (t → ∞) (e^t + t²) / (e^t - t)
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)