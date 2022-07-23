In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
16. y = (ln x)³
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
16. y = (ln x)³
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
71. ∫(from √2/3 to 2/3)dy/(|y|√(9y²-1))
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
73. y = log₄ x + log₄ x²
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x³-1