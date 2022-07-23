Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
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Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?