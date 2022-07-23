Textbook Question
Show that the graph of the inverse of f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants and m≠0, is a line with slope 1/m and y-intercept -b/m.
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Show that the graph of the inverse of f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants and m≠0, is a line with slope 1/m and y-intercept -b/m.
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
55. lim (x → ∞) (ln x)^(1/x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x