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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.81
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.81

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)

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