Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
55. lim (x → ∞) (ln x)^(1/x)
For Exercises 127 and 128 find a function f satisfying each equation.
127. ∫₂ˣ √(f(t)) dt = x ln x
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x