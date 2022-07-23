Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
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In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
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