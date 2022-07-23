Textbook Question
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
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Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(sinh z)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1
86. Use a derivative to show that g(x)=√(x² + ln x) is one-to-one.
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)