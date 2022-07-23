Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
9. sin(arccos((√2)/2))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1
86. Use a derivative to show that g(x)=√(x² + ln x) is one-to-one.
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)