Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
49. ∫3sec²t/(6 + 3tan(t)) dt
In Exercises 73 and 74, repeat the steps above to solve for the functions y=f(x) and x=f^(-1)(y) defined implicitly by the given equations over the interval.
73. y^(1/3) - 1 = (x+2)³, -5 ≤ x ≤ 5, x_0 = -3/2
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1
86. Use a derivative to show that g(x)=√(x² + ln x) is one-to-one.
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C