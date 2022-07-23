Textbook Question
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
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Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(sinh z)
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
9. sin(arccos((√2)/2))
86. Use a derivative to show that g(x)=√(x² + ln x) is one-to-one.
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?