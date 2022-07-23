Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
14. lim (t → 0) sin 5t / 2t
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(3te^(-t))
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
e^(2x)=sin(x+3y)
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)