Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
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Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
81. 9e^(2y) = = x^2
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ