In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
In Exercises 115 and 116, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval.
116. y = 10x (2 - ln(x)), (0, e²]"133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed