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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.88
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.88

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))

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