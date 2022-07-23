Textbook Question
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
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In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
81. 9e^(2y) = = x^2
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
In Exercises 115 and 116, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval.
116. y = 10x (2 - ln(x)), (0, e²]"133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed