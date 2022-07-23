Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
55. dy/dt = e^t sin(e^t − 2),y(ln 2) = 0
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))