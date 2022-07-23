Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.115
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.115

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
115. dy/dx = 1/√(1 - x²), y(0) = 0

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.

∫(e^(3x) + 5e^(-x)) dx

26
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.

∫ (e^(1/x) / x²) dx

25
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ

24
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))

43
views
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)

19. lim(x→∞)arccsc(x)

24
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.


9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)

35
views