Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.