In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = 27x³
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
44. lim (x → 0⁺) (csc x - cot x + cos x)
47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
67. ∫dx/(2+(x-1)²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
49. ∫(sech(√t)tanh(√t)dt)/√t