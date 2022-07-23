Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
67. y = 7^(sec θ) ln 7"
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = 27x³
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
44. lim (x → 0⁺) (csc x - cot x + cos x)
47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?