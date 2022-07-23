Textbook Question
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
73. lim (x → ∞) (2^x - 3^x) / (3^x + 4^x)
29
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Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
73. lim (x → ∞) (2^x - 3^x) / (3^x + 4^x)
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (1 - t)coth⁻¹(√t)
For Exercises 127 and 128 find a function f satisfying each equation.
127. ∫₂ˣ √(f(t)) dt = x ln x
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
29. y = ln(1/(x√(x+1)))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x