Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
101. ∫ (log₁₀x / x) dx
Suppose that the differentiable function y = f(x) has an inverse and that the graph of f passes through the point (2, 4) and has a slope of 1/3 there. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at x = 4.
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)