Textbook Question
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
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110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
77. ∫dt/((t+1)√(t²+2t-8))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
43. ∫tan(ln v)/v dv
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
b. f(x)=x, g(x)=x + 1/x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
75. ∫(from -2 to -1)2dv/(v²+4v+5)
113. The function f(x) = e^x + x, being differentiable and one-to-one, has a differentiable inverse f^(-1)(x). Find the value of df^(-1)/dx at the point f (ln 2).